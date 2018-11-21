Man takes off during traffic stop, leads Fresno Police on chase

A man is in custody for leading both Fresno Police and California Highway Patrol officers on a high speed chase through the city.It started around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday when officers made a traffic stop on the driver of a green Ford Thunderbird.Moments later, the car took off and led police on a chase from McKinley and then northbound on Highway 41.C-H-P soon took over the pursuit, as speeds reached 100 miles per hour.The Thunderbird exited on the Herndon off-ramp, then went back on to the 41.The driver eventually lost control of the car and crashed into the center median.He was arrested at the scene.Inside the car, officers found a loaded handgun and high capacity magazines.The driver faces charges of felony reckless driving, evading police, and carrying a loaded firearm.