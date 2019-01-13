STABBING

Man walking home with groceries stabbed in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno police are investigating a stabbing that sent a 40-year-old man to a hospital just after 10 p.m. on Saturday in Southeast Fresno.

Police say the victim had just left the store and was carrying several bags of groceries.

The victim said about four or five young males confronted him as he walked home which led to a heated argument.

"One of the Hispanic males pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times. The suspects then jumped into this neighboring apartment complex, the Ranchwoods and fled into there," said Lt. Bill Dooley.

Police spent the night searching the apartment complex and talking to possible witnesses but have not yet made any arrests.

Paramedics took the victim to CRMC where he's listed in "critical condition."
