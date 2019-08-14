Man wanted for threatening woman with gun while on date, Fresno police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- ValleyCrimestoppers and Fresno Police are asking the public for help tracking down a man on their most wanted list.Officials say Rommel Medina, 31, has ties in Fresno and Dinuba. Medina met a woman on Snapchat, and during a date he became jealous and pulled out a gun, threatening her with it.The woman managed to escape Medina and hid near a warehouse at Olive and Chestnut Avenues. Officials say Medina caught up to the woman, pushing her down and holding the gun to her head.The woman got away from the Medina a second time and called 911. Police say when he saw the officers in the area, he fled the scene.