Man wanted for threatening woman with gun while on date, Fresno police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- ValleyCrimestoppers and Fresno Police are asking the public for help tracking down a man on their most wanted list.
Officials say Rommel Medina, 31, has ties in Fresno and Dinuba. Medina met a woman on Snapchat, and during a date he became jealous and pulled out a gun, threatening her with it.
The woman managed to escape Medina and hid near a warehouse at Olive and Chestnut Avenues. Officials say Medina caught up to the woman, pushing her down and holding the gun to her head.
The woman got away from the Medina a second time and called 911. Police say when he saw the officers in the area, he fled the scene.
If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867, or fill out the form at ABC30.com/CrimeStoppers.
