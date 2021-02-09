shooting

Man and woman shot multiple times in Tranquillity, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a man and woman were shot multiple times in Tranquillity on Tuesday morning.

Deputies were called out to Scaggs and Juanche Avenues just after 2:30 am.

When they arrived, they found a man and woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a crashed vehicle.

Paramedics rushed the man to a Fresno hospital by air flight, and the woman was taken by ambulance.

Officials said both victims were conscious when first responders arrived, but their current conditions weren't released.

Investigators found shells casings three blocks away from the crash site, and the victims' car had some bullet holes.

Deputies are working to determine what led up to the shooting. Sheriff's officials will have the scene blocked off for at least another two hours while detectives investigate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countytranquilitycrimeshootingdouble shooting
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
2nd man wanted for Visalia murder arrested, police say
Man shot and killed in southeast Fresno
Slain FBI agents devoted careers to protecting children from abusers
14-year-old shot in the leg while riding bike in central Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sarah Silverman tweets about Tower Theatre controversy
Mass COVID-19 vaccination site coming to Central CA, Newsom says
Californians face more delays in getting unemployment benefits
Armed man fires shots, barricades himself inside Selma home
Mary Wilson of The Supremes dies at 76
Bicyclist killed in crash with car in Fresno County
Fourth inmate who escaped from Merced County Jail arrested
Show More
New charges and a not guilty plea in love triangle child sex case
Body of Mariposa County flood victim found three years later
Fresno trainer spreading awareness following breast cancer diagnosis
Two hospitalized following crash in central Fresno
World Ag Expo set to kick off first-ever online show
More TOP STORIES News