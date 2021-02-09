Man and woman shot multiple times in Tranquillity, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a man and woman were shot multiple times in Tranquillity on Tuesday morning.Deputies were called out to Scaggs and Juanche Avenues just after 2:30 am.When they arrived, they found a man and woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a crashed vehicle.Paramedics rushed the man to a Fresno hospital by air flight, and the woman was taken by ambulance.Officials said both victims were conscious when first responders arrived, but their current conditions weren't released.Investigators found shells casings three blocks away from the crash site, and the victims' car had some bullet holes.Deputies are working to determine what led up to the shooting. Sheriff's officials will have the scene blocked off for at least another two hours while detectives investigate.