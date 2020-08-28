Mandatory evacuation orders issued for some Tulare County residents

Tulare County officials have issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents in areas impacted by the Castle Fire.The areas asked to evacuate are Ponderosa, Cedar Slope, Pyles Boys Camp, and points in between.A temporary evacuation point has been set up by the Red Cross at Porterville College Stadium, Gate 2.As of now, the areas of Camp Nelson, Rodgers Camp, Coy Flat and Mountain Air are under an evacuation warning.