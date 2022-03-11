Local wedding venues gear up for busy wedding season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Trees are blossoming, and love is in the air at the Manor in Madera County."So we're getting a lot of bookings right now for 2023 and even 2024, which is shocking that people are going two-plus years out in advance because they don't want anything to do with COVID," said manor owner Kim Castiglione.Castiglione a wedding event venue off Avenue 9 in Madera County.While they're seeing people plan ahead, they're currently seeing a slower season right now, as we come out of the pandemic."Wedding season this year, the spring is looking a little different for us. When talking to our vendors that we're about a third of what we usually see this time of year," Castiglione said.She believes that's because those couples broke up or aren't comfortable yet for gatherings.According to the knot, a record 2.6 million people are expected to get married this year Due to COVID postponements. Experts say it could be hard to book your perfect venue.Over at the Pines Resort in Bass Lake, it's already wedding season."It's the busiest wedding year that we've ever had. And it hasn't slowed down, so even though all the weekends are all booked up, people are still inquiring, and phones are still ringing, and we get emails probably busier than we've ever been," said Mark Choe, owner of the Pines.Brides and grooms are coming from all over to the lakeside venue."We see some out-of-state travelers as well as far as Texas. I have some brides coming from Georgia, so they have they're really looking for that outdoor setting," said Randi Miller, The Pines wedding manager.They say with remote work. They're also hosting weddings mid-week, too.Experts say to save money, be flexible with your dates and book early.While the pandemic has impacted the wedding Industry, experts say it's important for brides and grooms to remember that they're marrying their best friend at the end of the day.