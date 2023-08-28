Fresno man sentenced for shooting 10-month-old baby

A Fresno man convicted of shooting a 10-month-old baby in the head has been sentenced to 45 years to life in prison.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man convicted of shooting a 10-month-old baby in the head has been sentenced to 45 years to life in prison.

Investigators say Marcos Echartea tried to flirt with the mother of baby Fayth Percy while at a house party in Fresno back in June of 2019.

As the mother and her child were leaving, Echartea fired several shots at her vehicle, hitting the baby in the head.

She survived the shooting and her mother was not injured.

Echartea was found guilty of several charges back in June, including attempted murder.