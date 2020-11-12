Fresno Marie Callendar's selling pies for pick-up in time for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is just two weeks away, and bakers at Marie Callender's in northeast Fresno are turning on their ovens to prepare for the holiday.The restaurant on the corner of Shaw and Cedar Avenues will soon be back up and running to serve its famous pies for Thanksgiving. It closed last year but now is under new ownership.Marie Callender's popular pies will return for the holiday season for pick-up only at the northeast Fresno location.Customers can begin placing orders for pies starting Friday by phone, online and through DoorDash.Typically the restaurant sells 15,000 pies the week of Thanksgiving."They are excited because we make them all from scratch," said Brian Gooch, director of operations for the restaurant. "We sold more pumpkin pies and pecan pies than you can imagine, and we are going to be serving almost the entire menu that we served before."The Marie Callender's dining room will remain closed for now, but a full reopening of the restaurant is expected early next year.