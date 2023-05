An injured hiker is recovering after being rescued in Mariposa County.

Hiker rescued after breaking leg on trail in Mariposa County

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An injured hiker is recovering after being rescued in Mariposa County.

Several agencies took part in Monday's mission.

They say the hiker had broken their leg about two miles into the "Hites Cove" trail.

Search and rescue officials used a helicopter to get to the patient and pull them off the narrow trail near a long, steep drop into the river.