Authorities have identified a person of interest linked to a homicide investigation in Mariposa County.

Person of interest linked to 2022 homicide investigation in Mariposa County

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified a person of interest linked to a homicide investigation in Mariposa County.

Deputies are now looking for Justin Bolton.

They say multiple sources have reported he was involved in the murder of Wendy Pullins.

She was first reported missing in June of 2022.

In September of last year, sheriff's deputies found her Jeep Cherokee down an embankment in a remote area of Mariposa County.

Just last month, authorities announced blood found in the car was a positive match to Pullins.

Authorities say Bolton is considered armed and dangerous.

You're asked not to contact him if you see him.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office.