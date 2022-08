Mariposa Grove reopens as crews gain full containment of Washburn Fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Washburn Fire is now 100 percent contained after 27 days of firefighting in Yosemite National Park.

The blaze burned more than 4,800 acres and for a time, threatened the iconic giant Sequoias in the park.

One of the areas that finally reopened after the fire is the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias.

On Wednesday, several people vacationing in the national park made a special trip to see the enormous trees.

Photojournalist Alex Ruiz takes us to opening day.