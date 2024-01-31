Recent domestic violence incidents shine light on Marjaree Mason Center expansion

The Marjaree Mason Center hopes to open a new, larger center in Northwest Fresno by the end of the year, but it still needs help funding the project.

The Marjaree Mason Center hopes to open a new, larger center in Northwest Fresno by the end of the year, but it still needs help funding the project.

The Marjaree Mason Center hopes to open a new, larger center in Northwest Fresno by the end of the year, but it still needs help funding the project.

The Marjaree Mason Center hopes to open a new, larger center in Northwest Fresno by the end of the year, but it still needs help funding the project.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Marjaree Mason Center hopes to open a new, larger center in Northwest Fresno by the end of the year, but it still needs help funding the project.

Recent incidents involving domestic violence are the latest examples of the need to expand.

Early Tuesday morning, a woman was stabbed multiple times in her upper body in Central Fresno.

Police say she went knocking on doors near Palm and Thomas Avenues, searching for help. Someone called 911, and she was rushed to the hospital, where she is expected to survive.

Hours later, near Effie and Grant, a 19-year-old man was found with stab wounds to his upper body. He's also expected to survive.

"It was an unnecessary crime. It could have been prevented. We urge anyone with information to please contact the Fresno Police Department so we can get this solved," said Officer Christopher Clark from the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say they're working to track down the female suspect involved in the domestic dispute.

Meanwhile, in Alpaugh, Robert Long was arrested for shooting and killing his wife Melissa on Monday.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says deputies had been called to their home at least ten times. The victim's family says there was a history of abuse.

"I want this to make a point for other women that there is a way out. There is a way out. You just got to look, and you got to say something," said Chris, Melissa's father.

In Fresno County, the Marjaree Mason Center is available around the clock to help survivors navigate leaving an abusive relationship.

It will open a new center by the end of the year to help even more victims, but it needs the community's help to keep the project on track.

"The efforts to fundraise for that building are not over. It's about a $21 million project, and right now, we're just over $15 million, so we have $6 million left to go," said Ashlee Wolf of the Marjaree Mason Center.

The space at the new community center will allow staff to help more people fill out restraining orders, search for jobs and housing, and access the valuable resources needed to successfully leave an abusive situation.

The center says it can't come soon enough.

"Our 24/7 crisis drop-in center and the space we have available for group sessions or classes unfortunately can no longer meet the need this community requires," said Wolf.

You can contribute to the Marjaree Mason Center through its website.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.