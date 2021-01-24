Anti-face mask protest held at Sprouts in North Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An anti-face mask protest temporarily shut down the Sprouts location in North Fresno.The demonstration took place outside of the grocery store as patrons were trying to enter.Fresno Police were called to the shopping center -- they say it wasn't to enforce any mask ordinance but to make sure things remained peaceful.The store briefly closed as a group of people started arguing in front of the business.According to police, this was not the first store the group went to Saturday.Sprouts officials say masks are required to enter the store -- they pressed charges against one member of the group for trespassing.