Doctors encouraging vaccines after measles exposure in Merced County

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Department of Public Health says there was probable measles exposure in the community.

Action News made several attempts to get answers from the Department of Public Health on Monday.

They declined our request for an on-camera interview and didn't want to answer our questions, trying to get clarification on the exposure.

After we asked for an interview, a spokesperson sent over a statement similar to previously shared information.

"Merced County Department of Public Health has confirmed a probable measles exposure in the community. The Department has identified exposures through contact tracing and is working with those exposed individuals and healthcare providers."

"We have sort of gotten used to the fact that there really aren't any more childhood diseases because people are vaccinated," said Doctor Rodrigo Dezubiria with Castle Family Health Centers.

Dezubiria says he heard of measles exposure in Merced County.

He explains that a case of measles can be confused with a common cold.

"People do get upper respiratory things, a runny nose, a cough, congestion and stuff like that, but then they do develop a pretty pathognomonic rash. A rash to the face that then spreads to the neck, then to the body, and to their feet," said Dezubiria.

Measles symptoms only appear 10 to 14 days after exposure.

At that point, people could have been contagious for several days.

Dezubiria says the viral infection can also lead to severe complications, including blindness, breathing problems and, in some cases, even death.

It's hard to understand why there is a spike in cases, but Dezubiria encourages people to stay current on vaccinations.

"It's really not the individual getting vaccinated, but to have herd immunity. So that the more immunized the community is, the less likelihood of a resurgence," said Dezubiria.

And that's the same sentiment over in Fresno County.

"Individuals who are vaccinated are at very low risk for getting measles. The cases we're most concerned is if someone has had international travel outside North America," John Zweifler, a medical consultant with the Fresno County Public Health Department.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 58 cases since the beginning of the year.

On Monday, the CDC issued a health alert to doctors of the sudden rise in cases.

The hope is to increase awareness of the rise in measles cases across the US.

