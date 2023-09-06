Community leaders pushing for new version of Measure E

A coalition of community leaders is pushing for a new version of Measure E, which would provide funding for improvements at Fresno State.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A coalition of community leaders is pushing for a new version of Measure E, which would provide funding for improvements at Fresno State.

This comes after the measure failed to pass during the November 2022 election.

Supporters hosted a presentation at Harris Construction in East Central Fresno on Tuesday.

Speakers included Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, Assemblyman Jim Patterson and Fresno State President Dr. Saul Jimenez-Sandoval.

Measure E is a one-cent sales tax on a $4 purchase in Fresno County.

Officials say it would generate $1.6 billion over 25 years.

The goal is to address a $500 million backlog in deferred maintenance and new construction at the university.

Mayor Dyer says the money would not only modernize the campus but also address a shortage of nurses and other professionals.

"Measure E has identified over 80 projects that will be funded, which will advance academics from building a new nursing school, to tripling, or even quadrupling the number of nurses who graduate from Fresno State," he said.

Supporters say they have gathered more than 34,000 signatures to put Measure E on the March ballot next year.

Critics of the previous version of Measure E in 2022 primarily questioned the added cost for taxpayers and if the money would really be well-spent.