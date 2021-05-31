Society

Deputies patrolling Fresno County lakes during Memorial Day weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is out patrolling county lakes this Memorial Day Weekend.

Patrols started on Saturday and deputies say they've made nearly 40 stops so far in Shaver Lake - which is comparable to a typical weekend.

Apart from Shaver Lake, deputies are also patrolling Huntington, Redinger and Pine Flat lakes.

When it comes to safety, authorities are urging people not to drink and conduct a watercraft.

They're also asking drivers to pay close attention to other boaters and obstacles in the water since the water level is low.

If you're not a good swimmer, authorities ask you stay out of the water.

Those who want to swim are asked to do so close to the shore. Children ages 12 and under are required to wear a life jacket.

Boat conductors under the age of 40 must have a boaters license, which is new this year.

Typically on Memorial Day weekend, deputies patrol the Kings River, but since the water is low, they've shifted their patrols to mountain lakes.

Deputies say once the water starts flowing through the Kings River, they'll continue their patrols.
