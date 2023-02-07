How to donate to memorial fund for fallen Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr

The Selma police officer who was shot and killed on Tuesday has been identified. Authorities identified the officer as Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The community is continuing to show an overwhelming outpour of support for fallen Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.

He was shot and killed on January 31 while he was protecting the community he had served for two years.

Carrasco is survived by his parents, sisters, brother, and his girlfriend, who is currently pregnant with their child.

A memorial fund has been set up for the family of officer Carrasco.

Contributions to the fund can be sent to:

Fresno Deputy Sheriff's Association



C/O Selma POA Memorial Fund



1360 Van Ness Avenue



Fresno, Ca 93721.

All donations will be given to Carrasco's family.

A memorial service for Carrasco is scheduled for February 16 at the Fresno Convention Center.