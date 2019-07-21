Men posing as buyers to social media ads to steal gaming consoles, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're someone who uses social media as a platform to sell your gaming consoles, Fresno Police have a warning for you.Officials say two men are posing as interested buyers by responding to ads on social media to rob people of their gaming consoles.The suspects will instruct the seller to meet them at Marks and Alamos in northwest Fresno, then threaten them with a gun to steal the item, police say.Victims say the suspects are between the ages 15 and 20 years old.If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.