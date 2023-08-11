Mendota police officers win big in 2023 World Police and Fire Games

MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mendota Police Department is celebrating two of its officers.

Lieutenant Gerardo Galaviz and Officer Anthony Aguilar represented Central California in the 2023 World Police and Fire Games.

The competition took place last week in Winnipeg, Canada.

Its sporting event invites law enforcement athletes from all over the world to compete in 60 unique challenges.

The Mendota officers took home several awards.

Officer Aguilar won the gold medal in No-Gi Jiu Jutsu, and Lieutenant Galaviz took 3rd place in the same event.

The department says its Chief of Police, Kevin Smith, is active, setting a good example for officers in the department.

"One of the learning domains, when you go to the police academy, is a lifetime of fitness. Part of being a police officer is a commitment to a lifetime of fitness," said Joshua Comen with Mendota police.

Comen says the department has a reputation for being physically fit.

He adds they all inspire and help one another at the Mendota Police Department.