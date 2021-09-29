Merced Regional Airport adding direct flights to Las Vegas in 2022

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new flight is giving North Valley residents access to a popular tourist destination.Starting on January 1, 2022, the Merced Regional Airport is adding direct flights to Las Vegas.The airport currently has service to Los Angeles and Sacramento through the commercial airline "Boutique Air."A new company called "Advanced Air" will fly to both Las Vegas and Los Angeles.It will be using eight-seat turbo-prop planes for the flights.The company says it will provide a level of comfort closer to first-class or private planes.Ticket prices are expected to be around $145.The federal government will spend between $3.5 to $4 million per year subsidizing the service.The program is designed to fund air service at small, rural airports.