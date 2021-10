MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pop-up carnival is coming to Merced in July.The Merced County fairgrounds will host the event beginning Thursday, July 1 through Sunday, July 11.The Merced Summer Carnival will have about 20 rides to enjoy, 12 carnival games and three different fair food booths.Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for kids over 36 inches tall.The Merced County Fair CEO said she is excited about the new event since the traditional fair was canceled the last two years.