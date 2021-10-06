merced community college

Merced College debuts 3 new Virtual Anatomy Dissection tables

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- State-of-the-art technology is giving some North Valley students a real-life look inside the human body.

Merced College debuted three new Virtual Anatomy Dissection tables in two of its classes on Wednesday.

The computer screens feature digital versions of real cadavers complete with labels.

From there, students can select different systems and zoom in down to microscopic levels.

Professors say the tables are great for team collaborative work without the need for real specimens.

"This is so wonderful for anatomy students," says Biology Professor Brenda Schneider.

The tables were purchased with Cares Act funding.

Professors say the technology will make a big difference in understanding the human system.

A majority of the students taking the Bio 16 courses are pre-health students aspiring to work in the medical field.
