'Sound of Music' performance returning to Merced College

More than 60 performers and crew are currently rehearsing for performances that start this Friday.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced College is alive with the Sound of Music.

The classic production is returning to the stage three years after being forced to cancel due to the pandemic.

Action News got a sneak peek at the show, featuring fan-favorite musical numbers.

We're told many of the people cast years ago were able to return.

Lauren McCue-Bryx, the director who also teaches theater at Merced College, calls the effort to bring "The Sound of Music" to life "incredible."

Merced College welcomed more than 1,200 7th graders to experience parts of the show.

This is the first time this college has done this.

Tickets are now available for this weekend and next. For more information, click here.