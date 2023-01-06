Crews working to pull submerged vehicle from Bear Creek in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- First responders worked to pull a vehicle out of Bear Creek in Merced on Thursday night.

Officials with the Merced Police Department say the vehicle was found fully submerged near Creekside and Bear Creek drives around 9 pm.

It is unknown if anyone was inside of the vehicle when it went into the water.

The creek is full of fast moving water, causing the vehicle to float about a quarter of a mile away from where it went in.

Crews from several local law enforcement agencies are working together to pull the vehicle out of the creek.

