Footage released of deadly shooting involving suspect, Merced County deputy

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office has released new body camera footage showing the moments leading up to a suspect being shot and killed by a deputy.

The shooting happened in Winton back on April 29th.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Viewers may find the video above disturbing.

Merced County Undersheriff Corey Gibson says deputies were first called about suspected gang members armed with guns at the Winton cemetery.

When deputies arrived, they say several people ran to a vehicle and drove off, leading deputies on a chase.

The car later crashed at Suzie and Walnut, and a suspect, identified as Jonathan Daniel Diaz-Duarte, ran from the scene.

The sheriff's office says he was armed with an AR-15 style rifle.

A deputy chased after Diaz-Duarte.

She's captured on video telling him several times to stop running, and to drop his weapon.

The sheriff's office says Diaz-Duarte fired a single shot, hitting the deputy in the ear.

The deputy is also seen on video opening fire, striking Diaz-Duarte three times as he falls to the ground.

Deputies tried to render first aid, but the suspect died at the scene.

Undersheriff Gibson says this incident remains under investigation.