Merced County issues evacuation warning about massive NorCal wildfire

A structure is damaged by the CZU August Lightning Complex Fire on Thursday in Santa Cruz County. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Merced County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning for some areas that may be threatened by a massive wildfire blazing out of control in northern California.

The wildfire is made up of a cluster of 20 separate lightning-sparked fires called the SCU Lightning complex threatening about 1,400 structures in rugged terrain with dense brush.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office says the fire may not make it to Merced County, but they've issued the warning to keep residents informed of the potential for danger.

The warning is for the area:
  • North of Hwy 152 to I-5 to the Santa Clara County Line and Stanislaus County Line.
  • West of the I-5, excluding the community of Santa Nella
  • East of Santa Clara County Line and Stanislaus County Line to the Delta Mendota Canal
  • South of the Stanislaus County Line to Hwy 152



    • The warning is not a mandatory evacuation, but they are urging residents to prepare for one if conditions change.

    In the event of an evacuation, the temporary evacuation point will be the Los Banos Fairgrounds located at 403 F Street Los Banos CA.



    Anyone in need of temporary shelter due to evacuation can contact 209-385-3000 ext. 5455.

    For questions regarding the SCU Lighting Complex Fire, you can call CAL FIRE at 669-247-7431 or visit the CALFIre Incident Website.

    (This story contains inputs from the Associated Press)
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    merced countyevacuationwildfirewarning
    Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    2nd Fresno Co. child dies from apparent COVID-19 complications, officials say
    Fresno County files for injunction to close Immanuel Schools
    Golden State Killer sentenced to life in prison without parole
    California fire burn area is larger than Rhode Island, CAL FIRE says
    Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
    Protecting farmworkers amid heat, smoke, and COVID-19
    Thousands without power as wildfire burns near Mariposa Co.; evacuations issued
    Show More
    Farmworkers continue harvesting in unhealthy air quality, extreme heat
    Central California coronavirus cases
    Driver fleeing officers dies after crashing car in northwest Fresno
    Pilot killed while battling Fresno County fire remembered as a hero
    Hills Fire in Fresno County was caused by lightning strike
    More TOP STORIES News