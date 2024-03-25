20-year-old shot and killed in Los Banos identified

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators have identified the man gunned down at a home in Merced County.

Los Banos police say he is 20-year-old Andrew Thompson.

Police received calls of shots fired on Ranchwood Drive near Santa Lea Street in the early morning hours on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a chaotic scene.

"They noticed there was several people running from the area. It appears as though the shooting happened at a house party," said Los Banos Police Commander, Justin Melden.

By the time officers found Thompson, he was already dead.

Friends have now created a memorial near the scene of the shooting to remember Thompson.

Flowers, candles, balloons and even his favorite snacks sit outside the Los Banos home where the 20-year-old was shot and killed.

Thompson's former basketball coach at Pacheco High School said the young man was a leading example to his peers.

"All-American kid. Very respectful, very polite, very responsible. Got an academic scholarship to go to Sac State," said Laurence Mitchell.

He adds, Thompson was his son's best friend and the two grew up together.

Now, they and countless others are heartbroken by his loss.

"This is senseless violence. A good kid, taken away. His mother, father, family, this hurts. The boys are still hurt, they haven't slept, ate, nothing," said Mitchell.

Melden said early investigations reveal the victim may have been at the wrong place at the wrong time.

"It's gut wrenching when you see these senseless acts of violence. And it definitely seems Andrew was not involved in any dispute or anything else that occurred there," said Melden.

Detectives are collecting video surveillance from the neighborhood with the hopes of tracking down the shooter.

As the investigation continues, Mitchell said this growing memorial shows the lasting impact Thompson made on his community.

"He was as close as perfect as one could get," said Mitchell.

The Los Banos Police Department is encouraging anyone with information or video that could lead to an arrest to contact detectives.

