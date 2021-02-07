Car crashes into home in Merced, police searching for three suspects

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are looking for three people connected to a hit and run after their car slammed into a home.

The jarring video captures the impact and what the suspects did immediately after.

Merced police and fire were called to Olive and G St. in Merced after the collision caused a gas leak.

Nearby residents had to evacuate and traffic was shut down in the area as a precaution.

Police are working to identify the three involved and say it's unclear whether alcohol played a factor.

No injuries were reported.
