47-year-old man shot and killed in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Merced late Sunday night.

The Merced Police Department says it happened just after 11:30 pm on R Street near West 12th Street.

When police arrived, they found the 47-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any suspect information or a possible motive.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Merced police.