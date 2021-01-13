1 inmate who escaped Merced County Jail arrested, hunt on for 5 others

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=9541441" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The initial investigation shows the inmates were able to access the roof and use a homemade rope to slide down and escape.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have arrested one of the six inmates who escaped from the Merced County jail on Saturday night.Edgar Eduardo Ventura was caught in the Firebaugh area and taken into custody.Ventura, who is from Portland, Oregon, was facing charges of felony in possession of a firearm when he escaped. Sheriff Vern Warnke said at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon that he will face more charges due to the escape.Officials say the six men used a makeshift rope made out of sheets to escape from the building. Due to certain protocols that prohibit interrupting an inmate's sleep, authorities didn't notice the men were gone until the morning headcount nearly eight hours later.The Merced County Sheriff's Office is working with several local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, including the United States Marshalls Services, and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) Special Services Unit, to track down the six inmates.A tip line has been set up by the US Marshalls Service and a reward of up to $5,000 per escapee is being offered for any information leading to their arrest.To provide information you can call: 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or you can visit US Marshals website. All information given can remain anonymous and could help bring these criminals to justice.