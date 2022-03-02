1 arrested for Merced homicide; police still searching for suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --Authorities have arrested one man wanted in connection to the murder of a 33-year-old woman in Merced. Police say another suspect is still on the loose and considered armed and dangerous.Christina Velez was killed and a second person also suffered major injuries after a planned robbery went wrong, leading to a shootout on East Main Street on October 30, 2021.Officers arrested 20-year-old Travis Rucks at a gas station in San Pablo, California.Investigators say he had given the officer a false name, but was taken into custody without incident. He has been booked in the Contra Costa Jail and will be transported to the jail in Merced County.Rucks and Jeremiah Marquis Macias Lacy, 24, ran off after the shooting. Their third partner, 22-year-old Emari Lee Prescott, was injured during the shootout and arrested after he went to a local hospital for treatment.Lacy remains on the run. His last known location was in the city of Vallejo.Detectives are asking for the public's assistance with locating him. Anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Detective Odom at 209-388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org.