theft

Man tried selling stolen catalytic converters hours after being released from jail, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police say they've arrested a man who tried selling stolen catalytic converters hours after he was released from jail.

Erick Vasquez was arrested Monday in connection with another theft and bailed out of jail soon after.

Detectives later found Vasquez at the Fat Cat Recycling in Merced. They say he was trying to sell catalytic converters to replace the money he used to bail out of jail.

Investigators believed the catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at the Merced County Corporate Yard. They matched each part to several cars at the county yard.

Police arrested Vasquez again on charges of possession of stolen property and committing a crime while on bail.

VIDEO: Report reveals which vehicles are targeted for catalytic converters thefts
EMBED More News Videos

Rudy De Guzman says you may not notice that your catalytic converter has been stolen but when you turn your car on, you are sure to hear it.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedtheftcrime
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEFT
Man arrested for theft of ag equipment across Central CA
3 accused of stealing chainsaws from Visalia business
Man seen on video snatching dog from CA home sells beloved pet for $20
Authorities bust retail theft ring that hit stores across CA
TOP STORIES
More controversial social media posts involving FUSD students found
Gas prices jump to new record highs
Valley high school senior gets accepted to 4 Ivy League Schools
Fresno man late to his wedding after getting stuck in elevator
Student sues CUSD after alleged assault in Clovis West locker room
Charges dropped against Hanford woman who had stillborn baby
Escaped inmate, prison guard planned to get in shootout with police
Show More
Airhorn saves pregnant Oakland store owner from attack
Mike Tyson won't face charges after video shows him punching man
Biden goes on the defensive over inflation, gas prices
Why some get COVID even after being vaccinated, double-boosted
Bahamas calls on US labs to help solve deaths of 3 tourists
More TOP STORIES News