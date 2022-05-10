Man tried selling stolen catalytic converters hours after being released from jail, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=11822446" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rudy De Guzman says you may not notice that your catalytic converter has been stolen but when you turn your car on, you are sure to hear it.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police say they've arrested a man who tried selling stolen catalytic converters hours after he was released from jail.Erick Vasquez was arrested Monday in connection with another theft and bailed out of jail soon after.Detectives later found Vasquez at the Fat Cat Recycling in Merced. They say he was trying to sell catalytic converters to replace the money he used to bail out of jail.Investigators believed the catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at the Merced County Corporate Yard. They matched each part to several cars at the county yard.Police arrested Vasquez again on charges of possession of stolen property and committing a crime while on bail.