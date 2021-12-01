Man arrested in connection to Merced homicide from June

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced Police have arrested the man accused of killing a woman earlier this year.

Detectives worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to track down Daniel Valencia-Pulido.

They arrested the 24-year-old on Tuesday and he is now booked in the Merced County jail on several charges, including murder.

Investigators found the victim, Betty Ann Choates of Seaside, on D Street near Childs Avenue back in June.

She was suffering from gunshot wounds and later died at the hospital.

There's no word yet on a possible motive.
