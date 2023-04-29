Staying cool while avoiding closed rivers in Merced County

The Merced and San Joaquin rivers may be closed, but that doesn't mean you need to stay inside this weekend.

The Merced and San Joaquin rivers may be closed, but that doesn't mean you need to stay inside this weekend.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- In Merced County, the Merced and San Joaquin rivers are closed for recreational use in all areas due to safety concerns.

"What I'd like you to remember is stay out," said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke.

The rivers may be closed, but that doesn't mean you need to stay inside.

"Go to a swimming pool or designated area for swimming, but stay out of the rivers and streams in Merced County, please," Warnke said.

Most of Yosemite Valley is also closed, but the Mariposa County Visitor's Center says there's still plenty to do and see.

"The wildflowers in the River Canyon are gorgeous. Definitely, parts of Yosemite are going to be closed down, but the other parts such as Mariposa Grove, also, tunnel view with all the views of Bridal Veil Falls are all going to be open and the water is just going to be abundant. So it's just gonna be a really nice source of nature to watch at this time," said Jacob Hawley, the operations manager of the Mariposa County Visitor Center.

Or you can also stay above the floods with an aerial view.

"We also have tours that actually the airplane tours are gonna go over Yosemite, which would actually probably be the best way I would do it this weekend.

Whether they stay on solid ground or into the skies, people are sure to head outside even if just to enjoy the views.

"It's pretty right and like you get the nice interview and the water," said Brandon Guzman, a visitor at Henderson Park. "Just come here to like enjoy sitting by the benches or just walking around so it's nice and fresh out here.

If you decide to go in the waterways in Merced County, the sheriff says you could be arrested.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.