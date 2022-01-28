attempted robbery

Police searching for man who tried to rob Merced Walgreens, Chevron

(Shutterstock)

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for a man who tried to rob two stores in Merced on Thursday night.

Officers were first called to a Walgreens on G Street around 9:40 pm.

Witnesses told police that a man dressed in all black clothing demanded cash from the register. When the clerk refused to give him the money, the man ran out of the store.

Less than 15 minutes later, officers were called to a Chevron gas station down the street for another attempted robbery.

The clerk at the gas station said a man had come into the store, demanding cash and lottery tickets. He rode off on a bicycle when the clerk didn't give him any money or the tickets.



Investigators believe the two incidents are connected. Anyone who may be able to identify the suspect is asked to call the Merced Police Department.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedattempted robberyrobbery
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY
Bay Area jewelry store owner confronts smash-and-grabbers
2 arrested for robbing Fresno Save Mart, assaulting employee
Police: Save Mart employee hospitalized after trying to stop robbery
Video shows Marine vet single-handedly disarming robber at gas station
TOP STORIES
2 killed, 3 hospitalized after shooting in Tulare County, deputies say
10 injured when bridge collapses in PA; human chain formed to help
Fresno man sues, blames recalled vehicle for severe injuries
How many times can I reuse my N95 mask?
Fire damages Fresno County home
Fresno City Council agrees to purchase 2 more motels to house homeless
38-year-old man arrested after standoff with Fresno police
Show More
Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves: California official
Kings River snowpack above average for end of January
12-year-old boy hit by car in southeast Fresno, police say
Body found inside SUV in Porterville, detectives investigating
FUSD to give extra pay to teachers filling staffing shortages
More TOP STORIES News