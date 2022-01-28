Police searching for man who tried to rob Merced Walgreens, Chevron

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for a man who tried to rob two stores in Merced on Thursday night.Officers were first called to a Walgreens on G Street around 9:40 pm.Witnesses told police that a man dressed in all black clothing demanded cash from the register. When the clerk refused to give him the money, the man ran out of the store.Less than 15 minutes later, officers were called to a Chevron gas station down the street for another attempted robbery.The clerk at the gas station said a man had come into the store, demanding cash and lottery tickets. He rode off on a bicycle when the clerk didn't give him any money or the tickets.Investigators believe the two incidents are connected. Anyone who may be able to identify the suspect is asked to call the Merced Police Department.