25-year-old wanted in connection to Merced shooting, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are searching for a 25-year-old man wanted for attempted murder.Christopher Henderson was involved in a fight and alleged shooting with another man at an apartment complex on Main Street on May 17, investigators said.Officers who responded to the complex found the 40-year-old victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.He was taken to a hospital, but his condition has not been released.Henderson ran from the scene. Officials said he's from Oakdale, located northeast of Modesto.A warrant for his arrest has been issued. Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced Police Department.