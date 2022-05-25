25-year-old wanted in connection to Merced shooting, police say

Christopher Henderson was involved in a fight and alleged shooting with another man at an apartment complex on Main Street on May 17, investigators said.
Officers who responded to the complex found the 40-year-old victim suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
He was taken to a hospital, but his condition has not been released.
Henderson ran from the scene. Officials said he's from Oakdale, located northeast of Modesto.
A warrant for his arrest has been issued. Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced Police Department.