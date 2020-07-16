shooting

2 shot inside Merced liquor store, police searching for suspect

Merced police are investigating after two people were shot inside Bi-Rite Market on Wednesday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are investigating after two people were shot inside a liquor store late Wednesday night.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at Bi-Rite Market on MLK Jr Way shortly before midnight.

When they arrived, they found a person who had been shot, who was rushed to the hospital.

A short time later, a second person who had been shot arrived at Mercy Medical Hospital for treatment.

Police say both victims are expected to be OK.

A motive for the shooting has not been released and a description of the suspect was not provided.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 209-385-6998.
