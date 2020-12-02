homicide

1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Merced apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are investigating a deadly shooting in Merced that killed one person and injured two others on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the Evergreen Park Apartments on the corner of Santa Fe and Glen Avenues just before 2 am.

When they arrived, they found two of the victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were rushed by helicopter to a Modesto hospital.

A third person was found dead in the parking lot.

No further information about the three victims was immediately available.

Detectives spent several hours collecting evidence from the crime scene. A motive for the attack is unknown at this time.

"We're fresh on scene. It's going to be hours of processing the crime scene and speaking with witnesses, understanding what we have here, and also to understand the motive, if any gang affiliation exists," said Merced Police Lt. Joe Weiss.

Glen Avenue is currently closed just north of Santa Fe for the investigation. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route during their commute.

This is a developing story.
