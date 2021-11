MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A manhunt is underway after Merced police made a major weapons bust on Saturday afternoon.Officers served a search warrant at a home on La Purisima Street and found a stack of weapons inside.There were a couple of hand guns, an AR-15, and some illegal ammunition.Police are still searching for the suspect connected to all those weapons.28-year-old Jason Martinez remains on the run.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Merced police.