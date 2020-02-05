missing person

Missing 16-year-old Avenal teen found safe, police say

Avenal police are asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Avenal police say 16-year-old Dinamar Maldonado was found safe Tuesday night.

______________________

Avenal police are asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night.

Dinamar Maldonado was last seen at around 9:00 p.m. at her home on Yosemite Street. Authorities say she is autistic and non-verbal.

She is 5 foot tall, weighs 100 pounds and has long black hair and brown eyes. Police say she was wearing a black and white sweater, black pants and black and pink shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Avenal Police Department at 559-386-4444.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
avenalkings countymissing girlmissing teenagermissing person
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING PERSON
Merced police searching for missing elderly woman
New evidence revealed in cold case of missing Cal Poly student
Fotis Dulos dies days after attempting suicide: Attorney
Murder suspect Fotis Dulos in 'dire' condition, bond increased
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews battle large fire at Chowchilla hardware store
2 planes carrying coronavirus evacuees land at Travis Air Force Base
Police arrest suspect in Merced shooting that left 4 teens hospitalized
Fresno PD release bodycam video showing teen with autism being handcuffed
Madera Co. sheriff's deputy helps woman he grew up with deliver baby at home
Trump impeachment: Senate expected to vote, ending trial
Airlines suspend flights to Hong Kong amid coronavirus outbreak
Show More
Gang sweep leads to arrest of 3 suspects in connection to Cutler murder
Murder charges filed against suspect in SW Fresno shooting
Racist remark stuns Michigan school board meeting
Full Iowa Caucus results still not in; Buttigieg, Sanders lead in partial results
Farmworker dies after being run over by tractor in Tulare County
More TOP STORIES News