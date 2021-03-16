Tulare County deputies searching for missing 12-year-old boy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.Authorities say Aiden Aries was last seen in his home on Avenue 96 in Terra Bella on Monday at 6:00 pm.The sheriff's office said he could be wearing the striped blue and grey shirt and dark pants he's wearing in a picture provided by his family.Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.