Tulare County deputies searching for missing 12-year-old boy

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

The sheriff's office said he could be wearing the striped blue and grey shirt and dark pants he's wearing in a picture provided by his family.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Authorities say Aiden Aries was last seen in his home on Avenue 96 in Terra Bella on Monday at 6:00 pm.

The sheriff's office said he could be wearing the striped blue and grey shirt and dark pants he's wearing in a picture provided by his family.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.
