Police searching for two children last seen in Fresno area

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for children missing out of the Fresno area.

13-year-old Juliana Baza-Rivera and her nine-year-old brother, Christian, were reported missing Saturday afternoon.

The siblings were last seen walking together near the Bullard and Fig Garden area in northwest Fresno around 1 pm.

Juliana was last seen wearing a red sweater, blue jeans and black Nike shoes.

Christian was last seen in a white t-shirt with a design on the front, green shorts, and black Champion shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.
