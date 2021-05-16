Police searching for two children last seen in Fresno area

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for children missing out of the Fresno area.13-year-old Juliana Baza-Rivera and her nine-year-old brother, Christian, were reported missing Saturday afternoon.The siblings were last seen walking together near the Bullard and Fig Garden area in northwest Fresno around 1 pm.Juliana was last seen wearing a red sweater, blue jeans and black Nike shoes.Christian was last seen in a white t-shirt with a design on the front, green shorts, and black Champion shoes.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.