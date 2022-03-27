1 killed in mobile home fire in Livingston, officials say

EMBED <>More Videos

1 killed in mobile home fire in Livingston, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County fire crews are investigating a deadly mobile home fire in Livingston.

They were called to the blaze just before 2 am Sunday at Lincoln Boulevard near Longview.

Dispatchers say there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the mobile home when firefighters arrived.

Upon searching the home, crews found one person dead.

It's unknown if anyone else was in the home at the time the fire started.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
livingstonmobile homes
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Pedestrian killed on Highway 180 in central Fresno, CHP says
Woman stabbed in west central Fresno, police say
Body found in Walmart parking lot in Selma, police say
1 hospitalized after crash on HWY 168 in Fresno County, CHP says
Visalia man stabbed to death, roommate arrested
15-year-old arrested on suspicion of murdering 18-year-old in Merced
Trails End mobile home residents sense city's abandonment coming
Show More
Man stabbed to death in Lemoore, 1 arrested
Change coming to vacant building impacting Clovis shopping center
Man shot while in car in Fresno County, deputies say
1 killed, 1 injured after vehicle hits pedestrians in Visalia
Suspect caught stealing gas from car in Clovis, police say
More TOP STORIES News