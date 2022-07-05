Man dies after being injured by illegal firework in Southern California, police say

MONTEBELLO, Calif. -- A man died after he was injured by an illegal firework in Southern California Monday evening, according to police.An incident report from Montebello police says officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to a home in the area.Officers found the victim laying in the yard unconscious and not breathing. He suffered injuries described as severe.Police worked to save his life until paramedics arrived. The man was then transported to a hospital, where he died from his injury, according to police.Further details about what led up to the injury were not immediately available. The victim has not been identified.