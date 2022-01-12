2 killed in motorcycle crash in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were killed in a crash with a truck in Merced County Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.It happened just after 8 am.Officers say the two victims, a man and woman, were on a motorcycle traveling south on Highway 33 near Marshall Road when they hit the back of a GMC truck.The man and woman were thrown from the bike.Investigators say minutes later, a big rig hit the motorcycle in the roadway, then drove away. CHP officers said it's possible the semi also hit both victims.Officials say the big rig was hauling a white tractor-trailer and may have some damage to the front of the vehicle.The CHP said foggy conditions likely caused the crash.