24-year-old man dies after losing control of motorcycle in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CHP officers are revealing new details about a deadly motorcycle crash in Fresno County Saturday night.

Investigators say a 24-year-old man died after slamming his motorcycle into a concrete fence post at Academy and Shaw just after 8 pm.

The driver died at the scene of the crash and officers say he did not have a valid motorcycle license.

How the rider lost control remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countymotorcycle accident
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US surpasses 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases
Kings River hero tried saving kids using turban, then jumped into water
34 men arrested for trying to meet children for sex, Fresno Co. sheriff says
Man shot in neck in central Fresno, police looking for suspect
Central California coronavirus cases
Two people shot in east central Fresno
18-year-old man dead after crashing into power pole in Tulare County
Show More
Man shot and killed in southwest Fresno, police searching for suspects
Exeter Police Department warning community of fake police officer scam
Massive fire tears through multiple structures in Selma
12-year-old helps lead back to school giveaway in central Fresno
62-year-old man dies after log falls on him while unloading lumber truck
More TOP STORIES News