FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- CHP officers are revealing new details about a deadly motorcycle crash in Fresno County Saturday night.
Investigators say a 24-year-old man died after slamming his motorcycle into a concrete fence post at Academy and Shaw just after 8 pm.
The driver died at the scene of the crash and officers say he did not have a valid motorcycle license.
How the rider lost control remains under investigation.
24-year-old man dies after losing control of motorcycle in Fresno County
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News