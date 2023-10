A motorcycle rider is in the hospital after crashing into a vehicle in northwest Fresno.

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crashing into vehicle in northwest Fresno, police say

It happened around 4 pm near the intersection of Bullard and Palm.

Fresno police say traffic stopped to let the vehicle make a left turn into a parking lot.

The motorcyclist entered the bike lane to pass and hit the vehicle.

Authorities say he was conscious and talking but the victim's condition is not known.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators.