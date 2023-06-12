Motorcyclist killed in crash in Tulare County, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in the South Valley where a motorcyclist was found dead.

Officers say a 19-year-old man on a motorcycle was heading eastbound on the 198 when for some reason, he veered off the roadway.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in the South Valley where a motorcyclist was found dead.

It happened just after 2 Sunday afternoon on Highway 198 east of Horse Creek Road in the Three Rivers area.

Officers say a 19-year-old man on a motorcycle was heading eastbound on the 198 when for some reason, he veered off the roadway.

The CHP says the bike hit a large boulder, and the man was thrown from the bike and into the roadway.

The motorcycle rider died from his injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but officers don't believe drugs or alcohol were involved.