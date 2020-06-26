From nail salons to movie theaters, what can open in Fresno County today

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A week after California allowed the reopening of nail salons, tattoo parlors and waxing stations, these businesses in Fresno County can welcome back customers on Friday.
But if you're headed to one of these businesses, you'll want to call ahead as most are offering services by appointment only.
Shops will be practicing social distancing and must follow the safety guidelines set by the state.
Customers will be required to wear face coverings and answer questions regarding their health before their appointment.
These salons and services were given the green light to open around California last week.
Customers were welcomed back in Merced, Madera, Kings and Tulare counties, but Fresno County put off their reopening as the county saw an increase in coronavirus cases.
Moth Art and Tattoo Collective manager, Christian Villa, said his business took advantage of the closure by revamping the shop's interior.
Villa said, even before COVID-19 concerns, stations and tools were sterilized frequently and the staff wore face masks.
"When they kept saying two more weeks, three more weeks it hurt us because this is like our second home," Villa said.
Family entertainment centers, such as movie theaters and arcades, are also allowed to open on Friday in the county.
Movie theaters around Fresno have announced some of the safety measures that will be in place when customers return.
In northeast Fresno, Maya Cinemas said they won't reopen until July 1, while they prepare to implement the guidelines set by the state.
When their doors reopen, concession stands will have Plexiglass, and there will no longer be self-serve stations.
The auditoriums will only be filled to 25% of their capacity, and tickets will need to be purchased online or through an app.
Employees will also undergo training and be required to wear gloves and face masks.
The Fresno County health department's COVID-19 page lists the services that can reopen, but all businesses must have filled out an attestation form and have proof of compliance.
