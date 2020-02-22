Naked man chases 3 schoolgirls through streets of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three Central Unified students are recovering from fear after a naked man chased them as they walked to school at about 7 o'clock on Friday morning.Fortunately, officers were able to find that man and take him into custody.This was a very frightening experience for those students who were walking in this area near Princeton and Harvard when a complete stranger approached them.The 27-year-old suspect is Joshua Mankini, police say.Mankini is accused of sneaking out of his group home through a bedroom window.Once he was out, he saw a teenage girl walking to school and snuck up behind her, then grabbed her and pulled her to the ground.That girl was able to break away and she along with two other students ran to a nearby car for help.A parent inside that vehicle let the kids get in to get them away from Mankini.But authorities say Mankini went up to the car after the kids got inside of it and pounded on the windows before going back to his group home.The driver of the car followed him there and that's where officers arrested him."We ask that students continue to travel with one or more trusted friends and stay in well-lit and well-traveled public places."Police say when Mankini was questioned about what happened, he admitted to the crime.He is facing multiple charges right now and has been booked into the Fresno County Jail.